The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) will be on the road against the the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming FGCU games
FGCU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Williams Arena
- Broadcast: BTN
Top FGCU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Keeshawn Kellman
|10
|12.5
|7.1
|0.5
|0.2
|1.1
|66.7% (52-78)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Zach Anderson
|10
|11.4
|4.9
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|45.1% (37-82)
|42.9% (12-28)
|Isaiah Thompson
|7
|14.0
|1.6
|2.1
|1.0
|0.0
|39.1% (25-64)
|29.7% (11-37)
|Dallion Johnson
|10
|9.1
|2.9
|0.9
|1.1
|0.0
|36.7% (33-90)
|38.7% (24-62)
|Chase Johnston
|9
|9.7
|2.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|31.3% (31-99)
|29.4% (20-68)
