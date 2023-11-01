Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Florida International game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Panthers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Florida International team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Arturo Dean 9 12.7 4.2 5.1 4.2 0.1 Dashon Gittens 9 11.3 2.8 2.9 1.9 0.3 Jonathan Aybar 9 9.6 4.4 1.7 1.6 0.4 Petar Krivokapic 9 9.0 1.8 0.8 1.3 0.1 Javaunte Hawkins 9 8.9 2.0 0.7 0.6 0.0 Jayden Brewer 9 6.9 2.4 0.4 0.8 0.2 Mohamed Sanogo 9 5.0 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.4 Seth Pinkney 9 3.9 2.7 1.0 0.1 1.1 George Pridgett 8 2.8 0.9 0.5 0.6 0.1 Jaidon Lipscomb 5 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.0

Florida International season stats

Florida International's record is just just 2-7 so far this season.

The Panthers have one home win (1-2), one road win (1-2) and are 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

In terms of its signature win this season, Florida International took down the Kennesaw State Owls at home on November 26. The final score was 91-84.

The Panthers have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are 22 games left on Florida International's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Florida International games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 LIU H 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Trinity (FL) H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Stetson H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Maine H 7:00 PM

