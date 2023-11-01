Buy Tickets for Florida International Panthers Basketball Games
On deck for the Florida International Panthers (3-7) is a matchup away versus the Florida Atlantic Owls, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.
If you're looking to catch the Florida International Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Florida International games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Florida International's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic Owls
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: FAU Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Florida International's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Florida International players
Shop for Florida International gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Arturo Dean
|10
|14.1
|4.5
|5.0
|4.4
|0.1
|44.3% (58-131)
|38.7% (12-31)
|Dashon Gittens
|10
|10.4
|2.9
|2.6
|1.8
|0.3
|37.8% (37-98)
|25.6% (11-43)
|Jonathan Aybar
|9
|9.6
|4.4
|1.7
|1.6
|0.4
|60.4% (32-53)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Javaunte Hawkins
|10
|8.4
|2.1
|1.1
|0.6
|0.1
|38.4% (28-73)
|35.7% (20-56)
|Petar Krivokapic
|10
|8.3
|1.6
|0.9
|1.5
|0.1
|38.7% (29-75)
|25.0% (12-48)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.