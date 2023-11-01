Buy Tickets for Florida State Seminoles Women's Basketball Games
Next up for the Florida State Seminoles women (7-2) is a matchup versus the UCLA Bruins, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Florida State games
Florida State's next matchup information
- Opponent: UCLA Bruins
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Florida State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ta'Niya Latson
|8
|17.5
|4.3
|3.3
|1.9
|0.1
|41.7% (53-127)
|20.0% (4-20)
|O'Mariah Gordon
|9
|15.2
|3.9
|4.2
|0.6
|0.3
|42.3% (47-111)
|43.2% (19-44)
|Makayla Timpson
|9
|13.1
|9.8
|0.6
|1.7
|3.2
|53.8% (50-93)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Sara Bejedi
|9
|10.3
|3.1
|2.3
|1.8
|0.1
|35.2% (32-91)
|25.0% (9-36)
|Alexis Tucker
|9
|8.7
|4.9
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|36.5% (27-74)
|33.3% (12-36)
