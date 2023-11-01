Where to Get Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Foyesade Oluokun 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|101
|7.0
|2.0
|1
|5
Oluokun Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|0.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|0.0
|1.0
|15
|0
|2
|Week 7
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|1
|2
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|2.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
Foyesade Oluokun's Next Game
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Titans -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
