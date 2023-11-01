Jacksonville's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Dolphins are currently 6-3) on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Upcoming Jacksonville games

Jacksonville's next matchup information

Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Jacksonville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Robert McCray 9 18.4 3.9 3.0 1.4 0.2 54.5% (60-110) 37.2% (16-43) Bryce Workman 9 12.3 7.2 0.9 0.8 0.4 64.9% (37-57) 50.0% (6-12) Marcus Niblack 9 11.0 2.9 3.2 1.6 0.2 51.9% (41-79) 42.9% (3-7) Gyasi Powell 9 8.1 1.6 2.0 1.0 0.0 32.5% (25-77) 32.5% (13-40) Jarius Cook 9 6.2 2.6 0.8 0.4 0.1 29.8% (17-57) 28.9% (13-45)

