Jacksonville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Edyn Battle 5 17.4 4.6 2.2 2.0 0.0 Saniyah Craig 5 11.6 7.4 1.2 0.4 0.8 Jalisa Dunlap 5 6.8 3.0 1.8 1.0 0.4 Makayla Edwards 4 6.5 4.5 1.3 2.0 0.0 Asiana Britt 5 3.6 2.6 0.4 0.8 0.0 Breyanna Frazier 5 3.4 1.4 1.6 1.2 0.0 Kyshonna Brown 5 3.4 2.0 0.2 0.4 0.0 Jada Jones 5 3.2 3.8 0.0 0.4 1.0 Sana'a Garrett 4 3.0 0.8 0.8 1.8 0.0 Isamery Telleria Agramonte 5 2.4 1.6 0.0 0.6 0.0

Jacksonville season stats

Jacksonville's record is just just 2-3 so far this season.

The Dolphins are 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Jacksonville has two games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Jacksonville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Florida International A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Edward Waters H 6:30 PM Thu, Dec 7 Florida State A 11:00 AM Mon, Dec 11 North Carolina Central H 6:30 PM Fri, Dec 15 Marshall H 6:00 PM

