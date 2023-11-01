Buy Tickets for Jacksonville Dolphins Women's Basketball Games
Jacksonville (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Monday, December 11 at 6:30 PM ET, at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles.
Upcoming Jacksonville games
Jacksonville's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Carolina Central Eagles
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Swisher Gymnasium
Top Jacksonville players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Edyn Battle
|8
|20.3
|4.1
|2.1
|1.8
|0.0
|45.9% (61-133)
|29.7% (11-37)
|Saniyah Craig
|7
|12.4
|7.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.9
|51.8% (29-56)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Jalisa Dunlap
|8
|7.4
|3.1
|1.9
|1.3
|0.4
|33.3% (17-51)
|19.0% (4-21)
|Breyanna Frazier
|8
|4.9
|1.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.0
|40.0% (12-30)
|41.7% (5-12)
|Isamery Telleria Agramonte
|8
|4.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.6
|0.1
|41.4% (12-29)
|43.8% (7-16)
