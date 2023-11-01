The Atlanta Hawks, Jalen Johnson included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 127-113 win over the Timberwolves, Johnson had 12 points.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+110)

Over 7.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Wizards gave up 24.8 per contest last season, ranking them seventh in the league.

Defensively, the Wizards gave up 12 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 23 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/10/2023 13 4 6 2 0 0 1 3/8/2023 19 10 4 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.