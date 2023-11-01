Buy Tickets for North Florida Ospreys Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Georgia Southern Eagles is next on the schedule for the North Florida Ospreys (5-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming North Florida games
North Florida's next matchup information
- Opponent: Georgia Southern Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: UNF Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top North Florida players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chaz Lanier
|10
|15.9
|4.7
|1.5
|1.0
|0.3
|50.0% (55-110)
|47.6% (30-63)
|Ametri Moss
|10
|10.9
|2.8
|2.6
|0.8
|0.0
|48.2% (40-83)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Dorian James
|10
|9.2
|6.1
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|47.3% (35-74)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Jah Nze
|10
|8.4
|2.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|42.6% (26-61)
|42.5% (17-40)
|Jake van der Heijden
|10
|7.6
|3.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.6
|41.3% (26-63)
|41.9% (18-43)
