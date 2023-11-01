Do you live and breathe all things Stetson? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Hatters. For additional info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

Stetson team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jalen Blackmon 7 21.4 3.0 2.1 0.9 0.1 Aubin Gateretse 7 12.1 9.1 0.7 0.0 1.4 Stephan D. Swenson 7 10.6 4.9 7.0 1.7 0.0 Alec Oglesby 6 9.3 5.7 1.8 0.5 0.2 Tristan Gross 7 6.0 2.3 0.9 0.7 0.1 Treyton Thompson 7 5.6 4.9 1.0 0.1 0.1 Giancarlo Valdez 7 2.9 1.4 1.6 0.1 0.1 Finley Sheridan 6 3.3 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 Alex Doyle 7 2.6 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 Naeem Lewis 4 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.0

Stetson season stats

Stetson has put together a 5-2 record on the season so far.

The Hatters are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).

In its signature victory of the season, Stetson took down the UCF Knights in an 85-82 win on November 26.

The Hatters have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Stetson has no games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Stetson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Chicago State A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Charlotte A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Johnson (FL) H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Omaha A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Florida International A 7:00 PM

