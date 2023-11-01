Do you live and breathe all things Stetson? Then show your support for the Hatters women's team with some new apparel. For more info on the team, including current stats, keep reading.

Stetson team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamiya Turner 7 13.3 5.6 1.7 1.3 0.3 Jordan Peete 7 9.7 2.7 1.0 0.6 0.0 Khamya McNeal 7 9.0 1.7 0.7 1.1 0.0 Jaelyn Talley 7 6.4 6.9 0.4 0.6 0.1 Promise Keshi 7 4.4 1.9 1.0 1.7 0.3 Diawana Carter-Hartley 7 4.1 1.6 0.7 0.0 0.3 Tyra Myers 5 4.6 1.4 1.2 0.6 0.0 Skylar Treadwell 7 2.4 5.7 0.7 1.0 0.1 Sophia Fontaine 7 1.9 1.1 0.0 0.3 0.7 Kiya Turner 2 2.0 4.5 1.0 1.5 0.5

Stetson season stats

Stetson has only one win (1-6) this season.

The Hatters are 1-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Iona Gaels on November 18, Stetson notched its best win of the season, which was a 71-62 home victory.

The Hatters have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Stetson's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Stetson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Webber International H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Indiana A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Denver A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Morgan State H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 N.C. A&T H 11:00 AM

