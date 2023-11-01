Buy Tickets for Stetson Hatters Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Stetson Hatters women (2-7) is a game away versus the Denver Pioneers, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Stetson games
Stetson's next matchup information
- Opponent: Denver Pioneers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Magness Arena
Top Stetson players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jamiya Turner
|9
|12.0
|5.1
|1.6
|1.1
|0.2
|43.2% (41-95)
|0.0% (0-10)
|Jordan Peete
|9
|9.4
|3.1
|1.1
|1.0
|0.0
|39.0% (30-77)
|29.4% (10-34)
|Khamya McNeal
|9
|8.2
|2.4
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|31.5% (28-89)
|17.6% (6-34)
|Jaelyn Talley
|9
|6.6
|6.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|37.5% (21-56)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Promise Keshi
|9
|5.0
|2.2
|1.2
|1.9
|0.3
|31.7% (19-60)
|16.7% (3-18)
