Are you a huge fan of Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars? Prove it. Represent your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more below!

Head to Fanatics to get all your Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars jerseys and other gear!

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 202 300 67.3% 2,120 9 6 7.1 44 223 0

Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Lawrence Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 32 292 1 1 1 10 0 Week 10 49ers 17 29 185 0 2 2 7 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trevor Lawrence's Next Game

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Titans -6.5

Titans -6.5 Over/Under: 40 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes