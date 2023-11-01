It's not enough to simply be a fan of UCF. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Knights by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

UCF team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jaylin Sellers 6 22.2 6.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 Darius Johnson 6 13.7 4.0 3.8 2.2 0.0 Marchelus Avery 4 11.3 4.5 1.8 0.0 0.8 Ibrahima Diallo 6 7.3 6.5 0.3 0.8 2.8 Shemarri Allen 6 6.5 3.5 2.2 1.5 0.7 Thierno Sylla 6 5.8 4.2 0.5 0.7 0.2 Omar Payne 6 5.3 3.3 0.0 1.2 1.3 Nils Machowski 6 3.7 1.5 1.0 0.2 0.2 Tyler Hendricks 6 3.3 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 DeMarr Langford Jr. 3 3.0 1.0 1.3 1.7 0.0

UCF season stats

UCF has gone 4-2 so far this season.

The Knights have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

UCF picked up its best win of the season on November 20, when it grabbed a 74-71 overtime victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in the RPI.

The Knights, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

There are eight games versus Top 25 teams left on UCF's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UCF games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Lipscomb H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Ole Miss H 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Maine H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Florida A&M H 7:00 PM

