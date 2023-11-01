If you're a big fan of UCF women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Knights apparel. For more info, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UCF Knights jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UCF team leaders

Want to buy Kaitlin Peterson's jersey? Or another UCF player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaitlin Peterson 6 21.7 4.7 0.8 1.2 0.2 Mya Burns 6 13.2 4.3 1.0 0.7 0.2 Laila Jewett 6 10.3 3.3 4.2 1.3 0.0 Achol Akot 6 8.8 9.7 2.7 1.0 0.7 Taylor Gibson 6 5.5 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.2 Jayla Kelly 6 5.3 6.2 0.8 0.5 0.5 Timia Ware 5 4.2 2.4 2.2 0.8 0.0 Khyala Ngodu 5 3.4 2.8 0.8 0.4 0.0 Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu 5 2.6 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 Asia Todd 1 8.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0

UCF season stats

UCF is undefeated at 6-0 this season.

The Knights have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCF's remaining schedule includes four games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Knights? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming UCF games

Check out the Knights in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Campbell H 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 New Orleans H 11:00 AM Mon, Dec 18 Florida Atlantic H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Morgan State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on UCF this season.

Check out the Knights this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.