If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Westminster Academy HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2

6:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Glades High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2

6:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Parkland, FL

Parkland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

McArthur High School at Boyd Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mater Academy High School at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 3

3:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dillard High School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Flanagan High School at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miramar High School at South Broward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at Cypress Bay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monarch High School at Deerfield Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Pampano Beach, FL

Pampano Beach, FL Conference: 7A - District 12

7A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Lakewood High School