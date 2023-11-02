If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Manatee County

    • Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Westminster Academy HS

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coral Glades High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Parkland, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McArthur High School at Boyd Anderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Mater Academy High School at Somerset Academy

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dillard High School at Blanche Ely High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Pompano Beach, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flanagan High School at Hallandale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Hallandale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miramar High School at South Broward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Hollywood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Plantation High School at Cypress Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Weston, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western High School at Plantation High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monarch High School at Deerfield Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Pampano Beach, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.