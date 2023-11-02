Jalen Suggs and his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Suggs put up 11 points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 118-102 loss against the Clippers.

Below, we dig into Suggs' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Over 2.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+154)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118.0 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.0.

The Jazz conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 30 17 3 6 1 0 2 1/13/2023 14 0 3 2 0 0 0

