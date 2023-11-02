Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Their +4 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 23 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Columbus allows 3.3 goals per game (30 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -7 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5

