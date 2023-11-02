Having dropped four in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN as the Lightning take on the Blue Jackets.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 9 6 5 11 11 5 0% Brayden Point 9 2 8 10 2 2 48.8% Brandon Hagel 9 6 4 10 3 2 50% Victor Hedman 9 1 8 9 6 1 - Steven Stamkos 7 3 5 8 3 1 44%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 30 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 23 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 24 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players