The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2), who have dropped four in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Lightning (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are -3-3 in overtime games as part of a 4-2-3 overall record.

In the four games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-3 record (good for five points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Lightning are 4-1-2 in the seven games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 10 points).

In the four games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up five points after finishing 2-1-1.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 1-2-3 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.56 26th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 23rd 29.6 Shots 32.4 11th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 32.7 25th 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 16.13% 18th 8th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 83.87% 10th

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

