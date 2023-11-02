The Orlando Magic (2-2) face the Utah Jazz (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSFL

KJZZ and BSFL

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Magic vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 112 - Jazz 107

Magic vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-5.0)

Magic (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.3

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic were the fifth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (111.4 per game) and 15th in points conceded (114) last year.

On the boards, Orlando was 16th in the league in rebounds (43.2 per game) last year. It was seventh in rebounds allowed (42 per game).

Last season, the Magic were fifth-worst in the league in assists at 23.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando was 24th in the NBA in committing them (14.4 per game) last season. It was 10th in forcing them (14.1 per game).

The Magic made 10.8 3-pointers per game and shot 34.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

