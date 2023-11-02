Magic vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - November 2
The Orlando Magic (2-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (2-3) at Delta Center on Thursday, November 2 at 9:00 PM ET.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Rest
|5.5
|3
|0.5
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Ochai Agbaji: Questionable (Knee)
Magic vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSFL
Magic vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-1.5
|222.5
