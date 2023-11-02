The Orlando Magic (2-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (2-3) at Delta Center on Thursday, November 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Rest 5.5 3 0.5

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Ochai Agbaji: Questionable (Knee)

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSFL

Magic vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 222.5

