The Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero included, square off versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Banchero, in his last game (October 31 loss against the Clippers), posted 15 points, four assists and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Banchero's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-106)

Over 16.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last year, allowing 118 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, allowing 43.5 per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25 per contest.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Jazz were 18th in the league in that category.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 34 26 8 2 3 1 0 1/13/2023 31 19 4 3 1 0 2

