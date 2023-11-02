High school football action in Pasco County, Florida is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    Thursday

    Land O' Lakes High School at Pasco High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Dade City, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hudson High School at Fivay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Hudson, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at River Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: New Port Richey, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Villages High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chiles High School at Sunlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Land O Lakes, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wesley Chapel High School at Mitchell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Trinity, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nature Coast Tech High School at Gulf High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: New Port Richey, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

