How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The AFL slate on Friday is not one to miss. The outings include Essendon Bombers taking on Gold Coast Suns in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Essendon Bombers at Gold Coast Suns
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
North Melbourne Kangaroos at Western Bulldogs
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
