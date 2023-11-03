If you live in Hernando County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Florida This Week

Hernando County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Springstead HS at Lecanto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lecanto, FL

Lecanto, FL Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weeki Wachee High School at Hernando High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nature Coast Tech High School at Gulf High School