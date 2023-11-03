Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Leon County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Florida State University School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chiles High School at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylor County High School at Maclay School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
