High school football is on the schedule this week in Orange County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Freedom High School - Orlando at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wekiva High School at Apopka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola High School - Kissimmee at West Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Orlando Christian Prep HS at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Windermere Preparatory School at The First Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 3A - District 4

3A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

East River High School at Oak Ridge HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Nona High School at Maynard Evans High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewater High School at Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial High School at Lake Buena Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Timber Creek High School at Cypress Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Kathleen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

