Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Palm Beach County, Florida this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Olympic Heights HS at West Boca Raton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hill High School at Somerset Canyons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: West Boynton beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
