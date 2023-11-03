Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County This Week
High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Johns County, Florida, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Pedro Menendez High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tocoi Creek High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponte Vedra HS at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatka High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
