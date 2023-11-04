On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Anthony Cirelli going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.

Cirelli has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

