Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Anthony Cirelli going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- Cirelli has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.
- Cirelli has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
