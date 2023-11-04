Cole Anthony and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 115-113 win against the Jazz, Anthony had 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Anthony's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-110)

Over 4.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league defensively last season, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Lakers gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cole Anthony vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 21 12 3 2 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.