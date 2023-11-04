When the Florida A&M Rattlers match up with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Rattlers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-17.3) 49.1 Florida A&M 33, Alabama A&M 16

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Rattlers games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in every game this season.

One Bulldogs game (out of one) has gone over the point total this season.

Rattlers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3 Florida A&M 29.9 15.3 33.0 9.0 28.0 21.3

