The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) square off against a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Louis Crews Stadium.

Defensively, Alabama A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best by allowing only 266.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 42nd (380.6 yards per game). Florida A&M ranks 63rd in the FCS with 357.3 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by surrendering just 250.6 total yards per contest.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Alabama A&M 357.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (45th) 250.6 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.8 (12th) 119.6 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.6 (51st) 237.6 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (46th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has racked up 1,866 yards (233.3 ypg) while completing 58.3% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 315 yards, or 39.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jaquez Yant has rushed for 248 yards on 58 carries with two touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has collected 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 369 (46.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has two touchdowns.

Marcus Riley has 21 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 319 yards (39.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kamari Young's 16 catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 271 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has 901 yards passing for Alabama A&M, completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 301 rushing yards (37.6 ypg) on 52 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Donovan Eaglin has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 448 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Ryan Morrow has racked up 387 yards on 72 attempts, scoring five times.

Terrell Gardner's leads his squad with 348 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Cameron Young has caught 39 passes for 347 yards (43.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Keenan Hambrick's 19 receptions have yielded 313 yards and two touchdowns.

