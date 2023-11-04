The UAB Blazers (2-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Protective Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

UAB has the 63rd-ranked scoring offense this season (29.0 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 37.6 points allowed per game. Florida Atlantic ranks 95th with 350.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 87th with 389.8 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic UAB 350.0 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.5 (45th) 389.8 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.9 (100th) 123.5 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (75th) 226.5 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.9 (30th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (116th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,262 passing yards, or 157.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Larry McCammon III has rushed 111 times for 539 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 175 yards.

Kobe Lewis has compiled 224 yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has racked up 785 receiving yards on 76 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has 25 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 276 yards (34.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 29 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has compiled 1,905 yards (238.1 ypg) on 189-of-254 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 410 yards (51.3 per game) with nine scores. He has also caught 26 passes for 271 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 249 yards on 55 carries, scoring three times.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 27 receptions for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has put together a 354-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 49 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAB or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.