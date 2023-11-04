Florida Atlantic vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (2-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) battle at Protective Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. No line is available from sportsbooks. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UAB vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|60.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|UAB (-1.5)
|60.5
|-118
|-102
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- UAB has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
