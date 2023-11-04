Florida vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEC play features the Florida Gators (5-3) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are favored by 6 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup.
Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-6)
|49.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Florida (-6.5)
|49.5
|-245
|+198
Florida vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Florida has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Arkansas has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
