The New Orleans Pelicans host the Atlanta Hawks at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Trae Young and others in this game.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Young is averaging 21.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Young averages 10 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Young, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Dejounte Murray has recorded 21.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Murray's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Zion Williamson is scoring 23.5 points per game this season, 2.0 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He pulls down six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Williamson's assists average -- 2.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

