The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) square off against the Orlando Magic (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 111 - Lakers 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-2.6)

Magic (-2.6) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.2

The Lakers have covered less often than the Magic this year, recording an ATS record of 1-4-0, as opposed to the 4-1-0 mark of the Magic.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 40% of the time this season (two out of five). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (one out of five).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 3-0, a better record than the Magic have posted (0-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic are 22nd in the NBA in points scored (107.6 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (104).

On the boards, Orlando is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.8 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (42 per game).

This season the Magic are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 16th in the NBA in committing them (14.4 per game). It is best in forcing them (17.2 per game).

In 2023-24 the Magic are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (9.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.