How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including RC Lens playing FC Lorient.
You can find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Lorient vs RC Lens
RC Lens travels to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (-130)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+360)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC makes the trip to match up with Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (+120)
- Underdog: Lille OSC (+225)
- Draw: (+260)
