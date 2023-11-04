Magic vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) play the Orlando Magic (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.
Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|218.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points twice this season.
- The average total for Orlando's games this season is 211.6 points, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Orlando's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.
- The Magic have were defeated in both of the match ups they've played as underdogs this season.
- Orlando has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Magic vs Lakers Additional Info
Magic vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|3
|60%
|114
|221.6
|114.8
|218.8
|227.5
|Magic
|2
|40%
|107.6
|221.6
|104
|218.8
|221.1
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic put up an average of 107.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Lakers allow.
- Orlando is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 114.8 points.
Magic vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|4-1
|1-1
|1-4
|Lakers
|1-4
|1-2
|2-3
Magic vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Magic
|Lakers
|107.6
|114
|22
|13
|2-0
|1-3
|2-0
|2-2
|104
|114.8
|4
|20
|4-0
|0-2
|3-1
|2-0
