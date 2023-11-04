Magic vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 4
The Orlando Magic (3-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) on Saturday, November 4 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic enter this matchup on the heels of a 115-113 victory against the Jazz on Thursday. Paolo Banchero recorded 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Magic.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|9.0
|3.0
|4.0
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Eye), Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)
Magic vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
