The Orlando Magic (3-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) on Saturday, November 4 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic enter this matchup on the heels of a 115-113 victory against the Jazz on Thursday. Paolo Banchero recorded 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Eye), Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA

