The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) play the Orlando Magic (3-2) on November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Magic's 107.6 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.8 points, Orlando is 2-0.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic averaged 114.3 points per game at home last season, and 108.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Magic conceded 1.5 more points per game at home (114.7) than away (113.2).

Beyond the arc, the Magic knocked down fewer treys away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

