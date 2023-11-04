With Week 10 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top MEAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

7-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 62-28 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Morgan State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 32-28 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: L 32-28 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Howard

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-5 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: L 62-28 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-7 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 17-10 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

