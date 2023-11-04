When the Michigan Wolverines square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Wolverines will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-32.5) Under (52.5) Michigan 42, Purdue 8

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Wolverines have covered the spread four times in seven games.

In games it has played as 32.5-point favorites or more, Michigan has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Wolverines have seen four of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Boilermakers games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The average total in Purdue games this year is 3.7 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.6 5.9 35.8 6 48.7 5.7 Purdue 21.9 30 24.6 34.4 17.3 22.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.