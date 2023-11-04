For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Perbix a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.