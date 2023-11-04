Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canadian Tire Centre. Does a wager on Kucherov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kucherov has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In three of 10 games this year, Kucherov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kucherov has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kucherov has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 4 11 Points 8 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 7

