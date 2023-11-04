Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Buckeyes. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (+19) Toss Up (42.5) Ohio State 30, Rutgers 13

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buckeyes' implied win probability is 92.9%.

The Buckeyes have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Ohio State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 19-point favorites.

One Buckeyes game (out of eight) has hit the over this season.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 54.8, 12.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.7% chance of a victory for the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-1-1 ATS this season.

Rutgers has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 19 points or more this season (0-0-1).

In the Scarlet Knights' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

The average total for Rutgers games this season is 1.4 fewer points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Buckeyes vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.5 10 38.8 11.5 26.3 8.5 Rutgers 28.1 15.8 34.8 11.4 17 23

