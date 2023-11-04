The Memphis Tigers are expected to come out on top in their game against the South Florida Bulls at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

South Florida vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-13.5) Under (68.5) Memphis 41, South Florida 20

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

So far this season, the Bulls have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, South Florida is 1-0 against the spread.

Four of the Bulls' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average point total for the South Florida this season is 7.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 84.6%.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have seen five of its seven games go over the point total.

Memphis games this season have posted an average total of 57.2, which is 11.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 36.8 25.1 35.0 25.3 42.3 22.0 South Florida 28.0 34.3 24.3 31.5 31.8 37.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.